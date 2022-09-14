Samsung's old Balance Mouse ad to curb overworking goes viral online

Samsung Balance Mouse ad to curb overworking goes viral

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 14 2022, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2022, 16:08 ist

In August 2018, Samsung Korea shared an innovative concept computer mouse video on YouTube. 

The highlight of the handy computer accessory is that once the pre-set working time expires, it starts moving on the table uncontrollably around the monitor and won't allow the user to continue his work. This way, Samsung hoped to control the owner from working long hours in the office.

Now, the same video has gone viral on social media platforms. Users are sharing the Samsung mouse and wishing they could get their hands on it soon and would greatly help improve their work-life balance.

Here are some of the tweets on Twitter on the Samsung Balance Mouse 3 series:

 

 

However, some news portals are claiming that this is a new product from Samsung. 

But, in a reality,  the Balance Mouse 3 series is said to be still under work and there is no commercial variant available in global markets. DH has reached out to Samsung India and awaiting a response.

Check out Samsung Korea's Balance Mouse video:

