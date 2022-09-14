Samsung's old Balance Mouse ad to curb overworking goes viral online

In August 2018, Samsung Korea shared an innovative concept computer mouse video on YouTube.
The highlight of the handy computer accessory is that once the pre-set working time expires, it starts moving on the table uncontrollably around the monitor and won't allow the user to continue his work. This way, Samsung hoped to control the owner from working long hours in the office.
Now, the same video has gone viral on social media platforms. Users are sharing the Samsung mouse and wishing they could get their hands on it soon and would greatly help improve their work-life balance.
Here are some of the tweets on Twitter on the Samsung Balance Mouse 3 series:
This Samsung mouse helps you balance your work & life v/@gigadgets_ #worklife #WorkLifeBalance @HaroldSinnott @GlenGilmore @_atanas_ @BetaMoroney @Shi4Tech @MikeNashTech @labordeolivier @FrRonconi @KanezaDiane @mvollmer1 @NevilleGaunt @andi_staub @AndrewinContact @EvaSmartAI pic.twitter.com/E5wTFHzfnq
— Aditya Patro ( Inventive Innovation ) (@TheAdityaPatro) September 7, 2022
This @SamsungKorea Mouse will run away if you start working too much. Samsung has come up with the idea to boost work-life balance in #Korea. #WorkLifeBalance #Jobs #technology #Newsnight #USA #Europe #Asia pic.twitter.com/iAjAwYo721
— Sunil jha🇮🇳 (@contentwriter88) September 11, 2022
#Samsung has revealed the Balance Mouse, a computer mouse which will stop working after the scheduled office hours, hence preventing users from overworking.
The radical innovation presented on the company’s official Korean YouTube channel shows the computer mouse literally
— Dhval (@Dhval75372151) September 12, 2022
However, some news portals are claiming that this is a new product from Samsung.
But, in a reality, the Balance Mouse 3 series is said to be still under work and there is no commercial variant available in global markets. DH has reached out to Samsung India and awaiting a response.
Check out Samsung Korea's Balance Mouse video:
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Another Covid variant BA.4.6 is spreading: What we know
'Just doing my job', says record-setting Nepali climber
'Sticky, spiky grip': How do ants crawl on walls?
Ukraine designer evokes pain of war at NY fashion show
Ferrari woos super rich with $400K, petrol-fuelled SUV
Queen and I shook hands: Former Karnataka MP
Over 7,800 artefacts unearthed in Tamil Nadu