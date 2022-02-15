Sea-owned game Free Fire unavailable in India after ban on Chinese apps

Sea Ltd-owned game Free Fire is currently unavailable in app stores in India, unit Garena International said late on Monday, after media reports said the country had banned 54 apps of Chinese origin over security reasons.

Sea's shares plunged 18.4% on Monday in New York, wiping off more than $16 billion from the company's market value.

Also read: India bans 54 Chinese apps citing security concerns

The game is not available in Google Play and iOS app stores and is not operable for some users in India, the Singapore-based company said, adding it was working to address the situation.

Political tensions between India and China escalated in 2020, resulting in the South-Asian country imposing a ban on 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok.

Check out latest videos from DH: