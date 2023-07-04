Slay the Spire+, Lego Duplo World+ and more set for debut on Apple Arcade

Since the beginning of the year 2023, Apple has been on a roll, particularly with regard to gaming. It has introduced several new iconic titles to Arcade almost every month and now, it is all set to welcome more this July.

Apple is bringing popular gaming titles such as Slay the Spire+, Lego Duplo World+, Stardew Valley+, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Ridiculous Fishing EX, and more.

The new Slay the Spire+ is slated to hit the Arcade platform later this weekend on July 7. It is a single-player deck-building game where he/she embarks on an epic quest to conquer the ever-changing Spire. The player has to choose a character and craft a unique deck by selecting from a vast array of cards, each offering distinct abilities and strategies. Then, as the player moves up the level, will encounter bizarre creatures, navigate treacherous paths, and discover relics of great power as he/she ascends toward new levels.

Lego Duplo World+ will offer an open-ended play experience. It has animals, buildings, exciting vehicles, and trains, which promises to deliver a creative learning experience that is sure to find traction among children and also adults too. Families can explore each scene to find out what’s in it and discover how everything works. It also supports Multi-Touch, so families can play together and on the go for shared games, learning, and adventures. It is slated to debut this week on July 7.



Lego Duplo World+ game. Credit: Apple



Built by indie developers Vlambeer, Ridiculous Fishing EX is full and expanded remaster of the hit game of the same namesake. The Apple Design Award-winning game is now being presented in 3D to deliver an immersive gaming experience. The player gets to play for hours, just sit back and do fishing in the vast sea using atypical fishing equipment, such as chainsaws, toasters, and more. Players have to follow fisherman Billy as he tries to find redemption from his uncertain past.



Ridiculous Fishing EX game. Credit: Apple



The game offers several competitive modes with (daily, weekly, and monthly) challenges and leaderboards called Pro Fishing Tour. It is an in-game parody social media feed dubbed as BikBok. It is launching next week on July 14.

Apple is also bringing Stardew Valley+ on July 21. It offers more than 50 hours of gameplay.

It has phone-specific features such as auto-save and multiple control options. Players can build their dream farm, raise happy animals, grow seasonal crops, customize their farm and home, forge meaningful relationships, explore mysterious caves, participate in festivals, enjoy the tranquility of fishing and foraging, and more.



Hello Kitty Island Adventure game. Credit: Apple



Hello Kitty Island Adventure is coming at month-end on July 28. It is a multiplayer fun life/social simulation game. It features a famous fictional character and her familiar friends who have to restore an abandoned island Big Adventures Park to its former glory.

Other existing games such as Mini Motorways, Mini Metro+, Jetpack Joyride 2, Cut the Rope Remastered, WHAT THE CAR?, Episode XOXO, Farmside, My Little Pony: Mane Merge; Cityscapes: Sim Builder; Wonderbox, SP!NG, and more are getting new updates with new features, levels, and more.