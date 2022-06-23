Tata Play, Google bring Nest cam home security service

Tata Play, Google bring Nest cam home security service to India

Basic Nest Aware security service plan starts at Rs 3000 per month

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 23 2022, 13:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2022, 13:06 ist

Tata Play (formerly known as Tata Sky) on Thursday announced that the company is collaborating with Google to foray into the home security service sector in India.

With the partnership, Tata Play is bringing the battery-powered device Nest Cam with Nest Aware Secure+ subscription service.

There will be two monthly l tariff plans-- one basic Nest Aware and Nest Aware Premium -- for Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively.

Initially, Tata Play subscribers in a little over 10 cities including Mumbai + Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi + NCR, Lucknow, and Jaipur. 

The Nest Cam is all weather-proof and can be placed both indoors and outdoors. It can store three hours of video history. With the mobile app, users can view the live feed from anywhere anytime.

Also,  users would get timely notifications with HDR video byte, every time, there are movements including 'Animal Seen' in front of the camera. Also, the camera offers the option to include a familiar face so that it doesn't give a false stranger alert.


Google Nest Cam and mobile app. Credit: Google

It should be noted that the basic Nest Aware plan (with up to four cameras) offers 30 days of the event (stranger alerts with video bytes) history and also 60 days of video history.

The premium plan offers longer video history and more camera options. However, there are no specific details on the number of camera support or the video history playback option. DH has reached out to the spokesperson for more details.

However, each camera costs Rs 11,999 and also customer gets Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) smart speaker worth Rs 4,499 for free.

Also, the camera has speakers and users can directly speak to people in front of it through the mobile app. Add to that, it has night vision and promises a clear view in the low light condition.

Here's a video demo of Tata Play Secure+ service:

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Tech
Technology News
Google
Tata Play
Tata Sky
Nest Camera

What's Brewing

The reign of the pigeons

The reign of the pigeons

K'taka's 1st wild orchidarium set to wow at Kali forest

K'taka's 1st wild orchidarium set to wow at Kali forest

Vienna returns as world's 'most liveable city'

Vienna returns as world's 'most liveable city'

10-min-delivery, sanitary pads, and our disjoined lives

10-min-delivery, sanitary pads, and our disjoined lives

DH Toon | 'Power is poison' for Uddhav Thackeray?

DH Toon | 'Power is poison' for Uddhav Thackeray?

 