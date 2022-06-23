Tata Play, Google bring Nest cam home security service to India

Tata Play (formerly known as Tata Sky) on Thursday announced that the company is collaborating with Google to foray into the home security service sector in India.

With the partnership, Tata Play is bringing the battery-powered device Nest Cam with Nest Aware Secure+ subscription service.

There will be two monthly l tariff plans-- one basic Nest Aware and Nest Aware Premium -- for Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively.

Initially, Tata Play subscribers in a little over 10 cities including Mumbai + Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi + NCR, Lucknow, and Jaipur.

The Nest Cam is all weather-proof and can be placed both indoors and outdoors. It can store three hours of video history. With the mobile app, users can view the live feed from anywhere anytime.

Also, users would get timely notifications with HDR video byte, every time, there are movements including 'Animal Seen' in front of the camera. Also, the camera offers the option to include a familiar face so that it doesn't give a false stranger alert.



Google Nest Cam and mobile app. Credit: Google



It should be noted that the basic Nest Aware plan (with up to four cameras) offers 30 days of the event (stranger alerts with video bytes) history and also 60 days of video history.

The premium plan offers longer video history and more camera options. However, there are no specific details on the number of camera support or the video history playback option. DH has reached out to the spokesperson for more details.

However, each camera costs Rs 11,999 and also customer gets Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) smart speaker worth Rs 4,499 for free.

Also, the camera has speakers and users can directly speak to people in front of it through the mobile app. Add to that, it has night vision and promises a clear view in the low light condition.

Here's a video demo of Tata Play Secure+ service:

