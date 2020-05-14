This Samsung phone was best selling Android phone in Q1 2020

Consumers around the world are increasingly buying mid-range Android mobiles over the fancy expensive phones, says the latest Strategy Analytics report.

Samsung sold a record 6.1 million units of the Galaxy A51 and accounted for 2.3% of the all the phone sold in the Q1 (Jan-March) 2020.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Feature-rich camera phone

It can be noted that the latest Galaxy S20+ came third with 1.7 million shipments (1.7%), the latter is the sole flagship in the top six phones of the quarter.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus review: Well-rounded premium phone

On the other hand, Samsung's budget mobiles Galaxy A10s and A20s came fourth and sixth positions with 1.6% and 1.2%, respectively.



Strategy Analytics statistics



Arch-rival Xiaomi had two phones in the top-selling six phones. The Redmi 8 is the second best selling a phone with a 1.9% market share, while the Redmi Note 8 came in the fifth position with a 1.6% share.

Must read | Redmi 8A review: Going top class on a budget

With COVID-19 affecting global markets, consumers, with the apprehension of pay cuts and job loss, are likely to hold back on buying expensive mobiles, instead go for the feature-rich mid-range and budget phones, which can do basic functions of calling, messaging and internet browsing without any fuss. But, they won't be able to play graphics-rich games.

Must read | Redmi Note 8 review: A top-notch device

“As mobile operators have reduced subsidies in recent years, and many countries are now tumbling into post-virus recession, smartphone consumers globally are becoming increasingly price-sensitive and they are seeking out new Android models that deliver the biggest bang for their buck. Samsung Galaxy A10s, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, and Samsung Galaxy A20s round out the fourth, fifth and sixth most popular Android smartphone models worldwide, and a further sign that many consumers want value-for-money devices with good-enough specs at affordable prices. Android is entering a post-premium era,” Juha Winter, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics, said.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.