Top 20 exciting smart gadgets to look forward in 2020

In 2019, Samsung Galaxy Fold, Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha, Google Pixel 4 with Soli Radar motion sensor, new Apple iMac Pro, Bose Frames, Ember travel mug, Ikea Symfonisk lamp, and other Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices offer entertainment, improve lifestyle standards and productivity of the consumers.

This year too, consumer electronics majors are slated to bring innovative products to the market. DH lists some of the exciting gadgets to look forward to.

1) Razer Tomahawk



Tomahawk Desktop PC(Credit: Razer)



Razer's Tomahawk is tailor-made desktops for gamers, they prefer PCs with a minimalistic form factor and doesn't occupy more space but doesn't compromise in terms of processing power. It is designed around Intel’s Next Unit of Computing (NUC) architecture and all the mission-critical components are housed within a 10 liters chassis Small Form Factor (SFF) build and this will allow the user to enjoy desktop-level performance anywhere, making it ideal for bringing to LAN parties and tournaments. Users can configure up to 750W power supply, a 45W Intel Core i9-9980HK mobile CPU, 64GB of DDR4 RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU. It likely priced around $2,000 and is slated to hit stores around June 2020.

2) LG ThinQ Washer with AI



LG ThinQ Washer with AI (Credit: LG)



The new LG ThinQ front-load washing machine features an Artificial Intelligent Direct Drive (AI DD) motor. With intelligent sensors, it can identify fabric types, detect volume and weight of each unique laundry load based on information against more than 20 thousand data points related to washer usage to program the optimal wash cycle setting, exact amoung of liquid detergents for the best results, improving cleaning and extending the life of garments by 15%.

Also, the company’s AI-powered Proactive Customer Care service can offer a recommendation to the owner such as how much detergent has to be put, tips on improving product performance, longevity and also notify when the washing machine needs a service. It will be released initially in the US before the end of June 2020. Price is expected to be announced during the local launch.

3) Olive Smart Ear



Olive Smart Ear (Credit: Olive)



The Olive Smart Ear is an affordable hearing amplifier that helps the user better hear the sounds such as conversations with friends and the Television in the living room. To avoid the stigma around the generic hearing aid, company engineers have made it look similar to cool wireless earbuds. It is one of the very few Innovation Awardees at the CES 2020. It is available in white or black colours for $299 for a single earbud with a portable charging case at the company's Olive Union e-Store and selects global e-commerce websites.

4) MamaRoo sleep bassinet



Mamaroo Sleep Bassinet (Credit: 4Mom)



Developed by 4mom, the innovative smart bassinet comes with built-in speakers to play a range of lullaby sounds, and can also mimic natural bounce and sway motions of parents without any adult supervision nearby.

Parents can also set a timer, speed, and vibration via the 4moms smartphone app. It has five variations of motions including car ride, kangaroo, tree swing, rock-a-bye, and wave so that it is easier for the baby to fall asleep faster. It costs $329 and will be available for purchase in select global markets in February.

5) Razer Kishi



Kishi gaming controller for smartphones (Credit: Razer)



Razer Kishi is a new generation gaming controller kit for mobiles. It comes with two analog clickable joysticks for L3/R3 inputs and a directional pad. Additionally, it houses two left (L1/L2) and two right (R1/R2) shoulder buttons, A/B/X/Y buttons, and finally, a home button, back button, and forward button for navigating through the mobile user-interface navigation. The interesting thing about the Razer Kishi, all the buttons on the Kishi can be remapped via GamePad mobile app so that consumers can personalise according to their gaming needs.

Yes, it comes with two connectors--one with Type C for Android phones and another with light cable for Apple iPhones. Razer Kishi will be made available for Android phones in February and later to Apple mobiles. It is likely to be priced at around $100.

6) Lexilens



Lexilens smart eyewear (Credit: Abeye)



Abeye's Lixelens is developed specifically for children with dyslexia. It integrates high-performance electrochromic lenses allowing the precise modulation of light needed for faster and clearer reading.

It is immediately effective when glasses are worn and stops when glasses are taken off. Also, no formal training is required and also, doesn't matter what the native language of the kids is, they can just start using the Lexilens right off the box. Lexilens is one of the CES 2020 Innovation honorees. It is slated to hit in select global regions in October and price will be announced later.

7) Y Brush



Y Brush (Credit: FasTeesh)



In 2019, French company FasTeesH had developed a prototype of an innovative auto-cleaning electronic toothbrush, Y Brush that can clean teeth in just 10 seconds. This year at CES 2020, the company is claiming it has finally perfected the device and the consumers can buy them too.

It comes with brush tray filled nylon-based bristles placed in many angles so that they reach every nook and corner of the teeth and around the gum as well. It is powered by a motor and all you need to do is, place the brush tray in the mouth's topside and press the power button and within five seconds, it's done. Repeat the same for the lower teeth set for five seconds. In total 10 seconds, you will have your completely clean compared to two minutes (minimum time prescribed by dental experts) for a normal toothbrush. It will be available for purchase before the end of April 2020 for $125.

8) LG Signature OLED TV R9



Signature OLED R9 series (Credit: LG)



After a long delay, LG's flagship rollable smart TV series Signature R OLED is finally coming in 2020. It is 65-inch 4K HDR Smart OLED TV and is powered by LG α9 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor, supports 100-watt Dolby Atmos speaker and Dolby Vision. When not in use, it can roll back into its station.

There's also a 'Line Mode'— where-in the display will pop-up showing just the one-fourth of the panel. It is enough seen on-screen music controls and the option to control the smart home gadgets in that mode. It also supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. There is no official word on the price, but probably start at $2,600 and is likely to hit stores in the coming months.

9) Samsung Bezel-less TV



Q950TS QLED 8K smart TV(2020) series (Credit: Samsung)



At the recently concluded CES 2020, Samsung unveiled Q950TS QLED 8K smart TV(2020) series. It is touted to be the first ultra-thin television to boast surround sound audio and a screen-to-body ratio of nearly 99 percent. And, it features quantum dot color and full-array local dimming technology.

Samsung's new QLED 8K lineup is among the first in the industry to support the playback of native 8K content and stream pure AV1 codec videos filmed in 8K. The company has not revealed the price, but is expected to release it later in the year.

10) Hydraloop



Hydraloop water recycling system (Credit: Hydraloop Systems BV )



Netherland-based Hydraloop Systems BV has developed a game-changing water recycling system with the same namesake for homes. Hydraloop has a compact and visually appealing design, which can be placed in any location of the house. It can recycle 85% of all domestic water used. It is capable of cleaning and disinfecting shower, bath and washing machine water so it can be reused for toilet flushing, washing machine, garden or pool.

Over-all, it can reduce water consumption by 45% thereby saving water and energy bills. Most importantly, Hydraloop curbs carbon footprint, which is very critical in the current scenario of increasing water scarcity around the world. It costs $4,000 a unit.

11) Xbox Series X



Xbox Series X (Credit: Xbox/Twitter)



Microsoft has announced to release the Xbox Series X gaming console in December 2020. It will support 4K at 60FPS, with the possibility of up to 120FPS. Additionally, come with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and 8K capability. It will be powered by a custom-designed processor with the Zen 2 and next-generation RDNA architecture and is developed by Microsoft in collaboration with AMD.

It will also boast Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and this can enable developers to create new functionality like Dynamic Latency Input (DLI) to make Xbox Series X the most responsive console than the predecessor.

12) PlayStation 5



PlayStation 5 logo revealed (Credit: Geoff Keighley @geoffkeighley/Twitter)



Sony has also announced that PlayStation 5 will be released in 2020. PlayStation 5 system will be powered by a custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and a Navi GPU. It would also come with hardware-accelerated ray-tracing, which saw its introduction to mainstream computing in Nvidia's Turing GPU lineup, alongside a new, custom SSD design promising significant gains in load times.

13) Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung's 2020 flagship phone Galaxy S20 Ultra is slated to make its debut in February. It is touted to set a new benchmark for the camera in a mobile for the year. It is said to come with the Penta-camera module, having primary 108MP with an ultra-wide-angle 44MP S5KGH1 sensor, another a 44MP ISOCELL Slim sensor with Tetra cell filter, a 48MP telephoto lens with Sony IMX586 sensor and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) camera with Sony IMX518 sensor.

14) 5G iPhone 12

Having achieved the title of top 2019 camera mobile with the iPhone 11 Pro series, Apple is expected to bring the new iPhone 12 with 5G network support and also incorporate 5nm class Apple A14 Bionic chipset having close to 15 billion transistors. Rest assured, the 2020 iPhone will offer 6-core desktop PC-level performance and be the most powerful mobile for the year.

15) Withings ScanWatch



ScanWatch (2020) series (Credit: Withings)



ScanWatch, the newest hybrid smartwatch from Finnish company Withings made its debut at CES 2020. It is the world's first smart wearable to boast medical-grade Electrocardiogram (ECG) and Sleep Apnea, tracker. It also comes with a multi-wavelength PPG heart sensor and SpO2 sensor to monitor heartbeat and breathing problems, respectively. It also has an exceptional battery life of up to 30 days. The Withings ScanWatch comes in two sizes-- 38mm and 42mm --for $249 and $299, respectively. It is expected to hit stores in Q2, 2020.

16) Samsung Galaxy Bloom

Besides the Galaxy S20, Samsung is expected to bring a foldable phone Galaxy Bloom. It will have a clamshell-like design and will fold vertically. As per recent reports, the new phone will have slim bezels and come with mid-range Snapdragon 700 CPU series unlike the original Galaxy Fold, which comes with 800 series. This means the Galaxy Bloom will be priced considerably less compared to premium flagship phones.

17) Microsoft Surface Duo



Surface Duo (Credit: Microsoft)



Android-powered Microsoft Duo is expected to hit stores this Christmas. It has two 5.6-inch screens held by a 360-degree hinge that can unfold to 8.3-inches (diagonal) to offer wider screen experience. It will also come with lots of Microsoft goodies including Office suite of apps to improve the productivity of the user and also the user can work sim

18) Google Pixel Watch

In 2020, Google is expected to bring Pixel Watch with game-changing features that can give Apple Watch, a run for its money. It can be noted that the search engine giant now owns Fitbit and several patented smartwatch technologies from Fossil.

Recent reports indicate Pixel Watch will have circular OLED display, long battery life, several sports activity tracking modes in addition to life-saving heart rate monitor and more. Also, it is likely to come with a dedicated fitness-assistant Google Coach, that can guide the user on a workout routine and develop a healthy lifestyle.

19) Apple Watch Series 6

Apple's Watch Series 6 is expected to be launched in September 2020. It is said to come with a power-efficient OLED screen for longer battery life and also boast advanced sensors to track blood pressure, blood glucose -level or diabetes management and sleep tracking in addition to potential life-saving AFib and irregular heart rhythm read-out feature.

20) ThinkPad X1 Fold Laptop



The new ThinkPad X1 Fold (Credit: Lenovo)



It has no physical keyboard, instead comes with a full-fledged edge-to-edge screen. To make the best use of the 13-inch flexible OLED screen, Lenovo and Microsoft have collaborated to bring special Windows 10 versions with clever mode-switching applications to adapt to multiple use cases of the new design language.

As far as durability is concerned, the company says the ThinkPad X1 Fold has undergone several stress tests on both display and the hinge to make sure the laptop lasts longer.

The company says the hinge mechanism, combined with lightweight alloys including a carbon fiber reinforced frame plate, optimizes the viewing experience when unfolded flat. It will be available in mid-2020 with prices expected to start at $2499.

