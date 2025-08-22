Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'And then there were 3': Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi adopt a baby girl

During the conversation, she also showcased desire at adopting a baby. “For me, I don’t see having your own child as really any different as adopting,”
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 12:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 August 2025, 12:04 IST
Entertainment NewsHollywoodWeb seriesNetflixStranger ThingsStranger Things 4adopting a child

Follow us on :

Follow Us