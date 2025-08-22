<p>Actor Millie Bobby Brown (21) and Actor Jake Bongiovi (23) announced that they have adopted a baby girl.</p><p>The couple took to their Instagram and shared a heartfelt note which read: “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy."</p><p>"And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi,” it ended.</p><p> The <em>Stranger Things</em> actress got married to Jake Bongiovi in a private ceremony in May last year.</p> .<p>In an episode of the <em>SmartLess</em> podcast Brown spoke about her desire to have children and added that both she and Bongiovi have multiple siblings and lived in a big family. </p><p>“My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. This has been my thing since before I met Jake,” she said.</p><p>During the conversation, she also showcased desire at adopting a baby. “For me, I don’t see having your own child as really any different as adopting,”</p> <p>Brown's news left her fans both surprised and delighted and many took to social media to convey their thoughts.</p>.'Stranger Things' Season 5: Release date, schedule, all you need to know. <p>“Millie Bobby Brown got married and has a kid now and Stranger Things season 5 STILL hasn’t dropped (sic),” added a user named Kaia.</p>. <p>One user posted, “The news that 21yo married Millie Bobby Brown has adopted a baby whilst my 26yo ass is on twitter having heated discussions about TV shows and pop culture has hit me like a nuclear bomb. My goodness (sic)." </p><p>“Millie Bobby Brown and her husband choosing to adopt makes me incredibly happy. Knowing Millie didn’t come from money, but now has financial success to provide for a child to live well is amazing. I wish her and her husband happiness on their new journey in parenthood,” said yet another.</p><p>The actress rose to fame after portraying the role of Eleven in the hit sci-fi series <em>Stranger Things</em> which is currently slated to return for its final season at the end of the year. </p>