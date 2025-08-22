Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court orders status quo on Sambhal mosque

The apex court has sought response from Hindu petitioners.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 11:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 August 2025, 11:59 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtSambhal

Follow us on :

Follow Us