Top smartphones launching in India in July 2023

In June, we saw the launch of flagship Realme 11 Pro, Galaxy F54 5G, Infinix Note 30 5G, and more phones in India.

This month, top companies such as Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola and also emerging player Nothing have lined up new next-generation premium smartphones to bring to the global markets including.

Here's the list of phones expected to launch in July 2023:

Oppo Reno10 series

Oppo is expected to unveil two variants of Reno10 series phones-- Reno10 and Reno10 Pro. They are expected to sport the same design language and most of the features will remain the same but differ in certain aspects such as processor, and camera.

The new Reno10 series is expected to come with a 6.74-inch AMOLED display, support 120Hz refresh rate, 32MP front camera, Android 13 OS, up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and a 4,600mAh battery with 80W charger.

The regular Reno10 is said to feature a triple camera module-- 64MP (Omnivision OV64B) + 8MP ultrawide sensor + 32MP telephoto lens with LED flash on the back and Dimensity 7050 octa-core chipset.

On the other hand, Reno10 Pro is said to come with a triple camera module-- 50MP (Sony IMX890) + 8MP ultra-wide lens + 32MP telephoto lens with LED flash, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ octa-core processor.

OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3

OnePlus is slated to unveil new phones Nord 3 and Nord CE 3 next week on July 5.

The new OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to sport a 6.78-inch display, will support a 120Hz refresh rate, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and come with the trademark alert slider (for ring, silent and vibrator modes), which was sored missed in Nord series for long.

Inside, it is said to house Dimensity 9000 octa-core processor, up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W charger. And, it is expected to feature a triple-camera module-- 50MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle lens + 2MP macro with LED flash on the back and a 16MP front camera.

On the other hand, OnePlus Nord CE 3 is said to come with smaller 6.72-inch display, support 120Hz refresh rate, in-display fingerprint sensor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G octa-core processor, up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W charger support.

The camera hardware of the Nord CE 3 will be the same as the Nord 3.

Samsung Galaxy M34

It is said to launch on July 7 in India. It is said to come with a super AMOLED display, support 120Hz refresh rate, and a massive 6,000mAh battery, which is more than to keep the phone running for two days under normal usage.

The upcoming Galaxy M34 will also feature 50MP (OIS) main camera sensor. It promises to capture high-resolution and shake-free photos and videos, even with shaky hands. It also comes with Monster Shot 2.0 feature that powers the AI Engines that enables the camera to capture up to 4 videos and 4 photos in a single shot.

Nothing Phone(2)

It is slated to make its global debut on July 11. It is confirmed to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and feature big upgrades in terms of photography. Also, it will run Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0 with new Glyph interface features including exclusive ringtones created by world-renowned Swedish House Mafia music artists.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5

For the first time ever, Samsung is hosting the Galaxy Unpacked event in its home city Seoul later this month. The South Korean tech major is bringing new generation Galaxy Z Fold5, and Z Flip5. They are said to come with big upgrades in terms of processing power with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and better camera.

Also, particularly the Galaxy Z Flip5 will feature a big cover display, which will have enough space to read full messages, reply and even make a call too. Also, both foldable phones are said to deliver longer battery life compared to their respective predecessors.

Realme Narzo 60 series

The new Narzo 60 series is confirmed to come in two variants-- Narzo 60 5G and Narzo 60 Pro 5G on July 6. They are expected to feature curved display design language and come with a leather-like texture on the back panel.

The regular Narzo 60 model is expected to sport a 6.43-inch full HD+ super AMOLED display, support 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 6020 octa-core processor, dual-camera module-- main 64MP sensor + 2MP macro-- with LED flash on the back and an 8MP front camera.

On the other hand, the Narzo 60 Pro is said to come with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core processor. For other details, we have to wait till next week.

iQOO Neo7 Pro

The iQOO Neo7 Pro was supposed to make its debut in late June, but due to unforeseen issues, it was postponed and now, we have confirmation that the device will finally see the light of the day on July 4.

The new phone will come with a 6.78-inch full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Inside, it is expected to come with 12GB RAM, 2566GB storage, Android 13-based Funtouch OS, a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging capability, a big 50MP primary camera on the back, and a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

