TVS appoints dedicated technical advisor for electric mobility

With the company planning to go big in the electric scooter sector, TVS Motor Company on Wednesday announced the appointment of Venkat Viswanathan, who has broad expertise in energy storage and Li-ion batteries, as technical advisor for electric mobility.

Viswanathan, who is currently an Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, is a global leader in advanced batteries for electric mobility and is a recipient of several awards. “We are delighted to associate with Prof Venkat Viswanathan, who will play an important role in guiding us in the electric mobility journey. He is a thought leader in the field of innovations of advanced battery technology,” Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said while announcing Prof. Viswanathan’s appointment.

The appointment comes two months after TVS Motor Company announced that it will invest Rs 1,200 crore for setting up an e-scooter factory in Krishnagiri district. The investment is mainly for the design, development and manufacture of new products and capacity expansion in the EV space, the company said.

The new technical advisor’s major strides in battery technology will give TVS a competitive edge in delivering value for money, superior technology, and aspirational electric vehicles to meet the fast-evolving customer needs, Sudarshan Venu said.

“I am excited to associate with TVS Motor Company to be a part of their vision to build a strong EV ecosystem. I look forward to working in great synergy with the company known for its pioneering technologies in future mobility. Together, we will go miles to create a more sustainable EV ecosystem,” Viswanathan said.

Prior to joining Carnegie Mellon, he received his PhD at Stanford University and did postdoctoral studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

In addition to his professorship, TVS said, Viswanathan serves as a technical advisor and Scientific Advisory Board Member at QuantumScape, a company developing next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles, and Chief Scientist at Aionics.

