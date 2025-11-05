Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Trump, PM Modi speak frequently as trade talks continue, White House says

Indian refiners cut Russian oil imports after Washington imposed sanctions last week on Moscow's top two crude exporters, Rosneft and Lukoil.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 19:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 19:56 IST
India NewsUSNarendra ModiDonald TrumpWhite HouseTrade Talks

Follow us on :

Follow Us