Twitch says source code exposed in last week's data breach

The platform, which is used by video gamers for interacting with users while live streaming content, had blamed  the breach on an error in the server configuration change

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 15 2021, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2021, 22:35 ist
Passwords, login credentials, full credit card numbers and bank details of users were not accessed or exposed in the breach, Twitch said in a statement.. Credit: AFP File Photo

Amazon.com Inc-owned Twitch said on Friday that last week's data breach at the live streaming e-sports platform contained documents from its source code.

Passwords, login credentials, full credit card numbers and bank details of users were not accessed or exposed in the breach, Twitch said in a statement.

The platform, which is used by video gamers for interacting with users while live streaming content, had blamed  the breach on an error in the server configuration change.

Also Read | Amazon's Twitch blames configuration error for data breach

Server configuration changes are performed during server maintenance. A faulty configuration can expose the data stored in the servers to unauthorized access.

Twitch said it was "confident" the incident affected only a small number of users and that it was contacting those who had been directly impacted. The platform has more than 30 million average daily visitors.

Video Games Chronicle had reported that about 125 gigabytes of data was leaked in the breach, including details on Twitch's highest-paid video game streamers since 2019.

