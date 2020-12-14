Vivo V20 Pro: Future-ready mid-range phone

Vivo, earlier in the month, unveiled an affordable 5G phone V20 Pro for Rs 29,999 in India. On paper, it has a good set of hardware including Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon chipset, triple-camera module along with decent battery capacity. But, does it perform as advertised? Let’s check it out.

Design, build quality, and display

Vivo’s latest V20 Pro takes inspiration from the slim and uni-body design of the standard V20 model (launched in October). I have no complaints, as the phone, particularly the Sunlight Melody variant looks spectacular in the natural light. It reflects multiple colours when looked at from different angles.

It has a slim sturdy frame around the edge and has Gorilla Glass 5 shield on the back. And, the company has incorporated SCHOTT Xensation Up protective cover on the display. Also, the retail package comes with a transparent and soft TPU case, which protects the phone from shattering due to an accidental fall.

Vivo V20 Pro measures just 7.39mm in thickness, making it one of the slimmest phone in the market and also, it should be noted that the device houses a massive 4,000mAh battery and that’s quite an engineering marvel.

On the front, it features a 6.4-inch full HD (2,400x1080p) AMOLED display with 408 PPI (pixels per inch). It is bright and offers a delightful viewing experience while playing graphics-intense games and high-resolution videos on the OTT platforms.

Also, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor which works like a charm. It responds fast to the finger impression and has low False Rejection Rate (FRR).

Performance

Vivo V20 Pro houses Qualcomm’s 7nm class 2.4Ghz Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor backed by Adreno 620 GPU, 8GB RAM (LPDDR4X), and 128GB storage (UFS 2.1).

The phone works smoothly in terms of day-to-day tasks such as app launching, web browsing, taking photos and switching between multiple apps. Even while playing games such as Asphalt 9: Legends, Vivo V20 Pro did not show any sign of lag-ness.

The new Vivo V20 Pro runs Android 10-based Funtouch OS out-of-the-box. Just a few days ago, it received the latest Android 11 with November 2020 security patch. With 4,000mAh cell, it consistently offered full-day battery life under normal usage. The device comes with a 33W charger and it took barely an hour to fully charge the phone from zero to 100%.

Camera

Vivo V20 Pro boasts triple-camera-- main 64MP (f/1.89 aperture) + 2MP Mono sensor (f/2.4) + wide 8MP sensor with LED flash, Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), up to 4K video recording and more.

It takes fantastic shots in almost all lighting scenarios. The subjects, particularly flowers in the images are sharper and have near-accurate colours. Though the phone takes a few seconds more to process the night mode shots, the photos are decent and better than rival brands in its class.

It also does a wonderful job in capturing the finer details of the subject in close range and in the portrait mode, the blurred background doesn’t look artificial.

Vivo V20 Pro is one of the very few in the market to boast a dual front camera. It has a primary 44MP (f/2.0) with ultra-wide 8MP (f/2.28) sensor. It takes fine quality selfies, 4K videos and portrait images too, are really top-notch.

Also, it boasts Eye autofocus feature that tracks the eye moments of the subjects so that the user can notice other members or self in the viewfinder are looking straight to the camera and take the perfect shot.

Final thoughts

Overall, Vivo V20 Pro 5G is a good value-for-money phone. It ticks all the key attributes we look for in new mid-range mobile. Vivo device has got great looks and has a capable processor that performs smoothly not just day-to-day tasks, but also shines when playing graphics intense games and other heavy-duty tasks. The camera too takes stunning pictures.

Add to that, it has a 5G modem, making Vivo V20 Pro a future-ready phone. Whenever the infrastructure gets ready in India, users can experience high-speed internet (more than 1Gbps) on the device.