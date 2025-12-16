<p>Guwahati: A day after nearly 100 displaced Meitei families were resettled in their original villages in Manipur's Bishnupur district, unidentified gunmen opened fire allegedly from the adjoining Churachandpur, a Kuki-dominated district, on Tuesday evening. </p><p>Security forces deployed along the periphery of Bishnupur and Churachandpur retaliated but there was no report of casualties or injuries. </p><p>The firing targeted the civilians at Tourbung area, which had witnessed large-scale violence in 2023. Hundreds of Meities had fled the villages in Tourbung area and were provided shelter. Officials in Bishnupur, a Meitei-dominated district, said, on Monday, nearly 400 of them were resettled in their original villages following improvement in law and order situation in the past few months. </p>.For first time in over two years, Kuki MLAs join Manipur BJP legislature party meet in Delhi.<p>"Probably the firing was done to prevent further resettlement of the displaced persons. Kukis are against resettlement till a political solution to the conflict is reached" a Kuki leader in Churachandpur, told <em>DH</em>. He said he was not aware of any casualty. </p><p>The firing took place hours after DGP Rajiv Singh visited Churachandpur (from Imphal) and took stock of the law and order situation. The security forces also recovered sophisticated weapons during a combing operation at Khaopijamg area in Churachandpur district. </p><p>The fresh firing took place two days after BJP MLAs belonging to both Meitei and Kuki communities met in New Delhi for restoration of peace.</p><p>Manipur has remained under President's Rule since February this year. </p>