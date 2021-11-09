VP Venkaiah Naidu to inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021 next week

Karnataka government on Tuesday (November 9) hosted the curtain-raising event of the 24th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit. It is scheduled to kick off next week on November 17.

The three-day programme will be inaugurated by vice president Venkaiah Naidu and will be attended by international dignitaries including Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister of Israel.

The BTS 2021 inauguration day will also be attended by Thawar Chand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Railways, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

“Bengaluru Tech Summit is today a landmark trendsetter event globally and has become India’s leading technology summit. This year, as the world and nation prepare to progress in a post-pandemic scenario, technology will play an even more critical and all-pervasive role that is vital in supporting the successful functioning of sectors, industries, and governments. Technological innovations are redefining the future and it is this essence which makes for the theme of BTS2021, ‘Driving the Next’," said Dr. C.N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Electronics, IT, Bio-Technology and Science & Technology.

The three-day event will see multitrack conferences, international exhibition, Global Innovation Alliance, Startup focus, National Rural IT Quiz, BioQuiz, Biotech Posters, STPI IT Export Awards, Smart Bio Awards, and Startup Unicorn Felicitations.

For the first time ever, BTS will witness the India USA Tech Conclave. Karnataka government in association with US India Business Council (USIBC) will be hosting two sessions focused on IT, Technology & Startups, and Biotechnology to pave way for new international cooperation in the areas of innovation and technology.

It will be addressed by world-renowned speakers including Robert Langer, co-founder of Moderna, Dr. Richard Hatchett, CEO, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Dr. Bruce Levine, Professor in Cancer Gene Therapy, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine (Upenn) and Dr. Samarth Kulkarni, Chief Executive Officer, CRISPR Therapeutics.

Other new inclusions are India Innovation Alliance, Bengaluru Next Conclave with Leadership Conclave, and Startup conclave, and a showcase of Science Gallery.

The 2021 edition of BTS will see the participation of international government representatives and corporates from 30 countries. It will also see more than 75 conference sessions with around 300 speakers.

It will be attended by more than 20,000 business representatives, 5000 from start-ups, and 300 plus exhibitors.

The previous year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the BTS 2020 edition. Karnataka government signed eight Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with Global Innovation Alliance partner countries-Finland, Netherlands, Sweden, UK, and the USA. These MoUs were strategic institution-level collaborations with a focus on enhanced skilling, R&D, and startup collaboration.

In BTS 2021, the government intends to focus on further boosting innovation and international engagements in the state and also deliberating on strategies that will contribute to the vision of India becoming a five trillion dollar economy by 2025.

