Supreme Court grants 2 weeks time to Centre to reply on plea alleging custodial disappearance of Rohingyas

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi gave further time to the Centre on the petition filed by rights activist, Rita Manchanda.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 16:00 IST
Published 16 December 2025, 16:00 IST
