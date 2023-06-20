WhatsApp brings 'silence unknown callers' and more privacy features

WhatsApp has announced new security features that would help users avoid fraudsters on the messenger app.

WhatsApp's new features include Privacy Checkup and 'Silence Unknown callers'.

With the new silence of unknown callers, users can get more control over who calls them and also avoid any criminals committing scams.

In recent months, there has been a huge spike in scams on WhatsApp. Unknown people are calling and sending messages with lucrative job offers and then stealing their money.

Initially, it starts with a job opportunity to work from home. He/she has to write a review or like an exotic hotel on Google Maps or on other social media platforms. The payment will be generous initially and slowly after gaining the trust, they coerce the victim to just invest a small amount on the cryptocurrency exchange platform. Again, they will reward them big and once the victim gets confident of the scheme, he/she will be asked to invest more and gain more profits.



Privacy Check Up feature on WhatsApp.



However, once they invest a big amount in the account, they will never be able to recover it again. Many people have lost several lakhs of Rupees in India.

In other instances, cybercriminals initiate video calls to unsuspecting potential victims to capture their face photos for sextortion. They usually use women as bait. The latter calls a victim and starts disrobing her clothes and at that moment, they take a screenshot or screen-record it. And then, they call the person and blackmail him to give a significant amount of ransom or else threaten to upload the video or image to social media platforms to defame his character.

Hundreds and thousands of cases have been reported not just by regular users, but also even political leaders too, have fallen prey to this honey trap.

With the new feature 'Silence Unknown callers', users will be able to at least prevent such frauds on WhatsApp unless they voluntarily make a return call. It's best to use caller Id apps and get confirmation if the person is genuine or fraudulent. If still unsure, it is better to ignore the missed call and move on.

Here's how to silence calls from unknown numbers on WhatsApp:

Just open WhatsApp >> Privacy >> Privacy Checkup >> Choose Who Can Contact You >> Silence Unknown Callers



Steps on how to silence calls from unknown callers on WhatsApp



Besides the silence unknown calls feature, Privacy Checkup will offer a one-stop destination to control personal information such as who can view profile photo, last seen and online and read receipts. Also, users can set the default message timer for disappearing messages, and also decide if everyone can add them to groups or just from the contacts list, and also block people from contacting them again.

Recently, WhatsApp launched a new Chat Lock feature, which blocks access to chat sessions from prying eyes. The messenger app users can lock the chat with a password or use on-device FaceID or fingerprint security to secure it.

