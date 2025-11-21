Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Cultural hub Bangalore International Centre celebrates 20 years

BIC’s first director, P R Dasgupta, says the idea emerged when 'thinkers of Bengaluru' felt the city needed a space modelled on Delhi’s India International Centre.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 22:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2025, 22:34 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBIC

Follow us on :

Follow Us