<p>A project to grow a forest spanning two acres in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jakkur">Jakkur</a> has gained over 1,56,500 consolidated views on Instagram. One reel calling for volunteers to participate in the plantation drive alone received 69,000 views. The initiative, called 'Jakkur Forest', aims to develop a pocket of forest with rich biodiversity, adjacent to an upcoming residential layout.</p>.<p>The project has garnered support from Kannada film actors like Diganth Manchale and Samyukta Hornad, as well as Vani Murthy, a composting enthusiast known as Worm Rani on Instagram. Even companies are supporting the initiative as part of their CSR efforts.</p>.<p>BlueDot, a Bengaluru-based NGO that works on lake restoration, waste management, mangrove restoration and tree plantation, is executing the project.</p>.<p>Its founder Harsha Tej C explains what sets this plantation initiative apart. "While Cubbon Park and Lalbagh have significant biodiversity, they are spread over multiple acres and somewhat segregated. In contrast, the 'Jakkur Forest' will feature biodiversity concentrated over just two acres," he says. They are planting around 120 species of trees, most of which are "local but have been forgotten over time". These include species like Ashoka, white dammar, and mangosteen. </p><p class="bodytext">Harsha believes this green patch will help reduce human-animal conflicts. "Snakes will always be present, no matter where we are. What we need is not avoidance, but knowledge about snakes to coexist," he explains. He adds that this "ecopocket" will attract a variety of birds, while also enhancing the carbon sink in the area. Harsha notes that the forest is expected to become self-sufficient within two years and will require minimal maintenance, allowing nature to take its course.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The team has organised two plantation drives so far and is planning at least 20 more. The participants range from children as young as five to seniors in their 60s. "Since conservation often falls into the 'boring' category, we wanted to make it enjoyable. We include live music and food stalls to keep the spirits up," Harsha shares.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">For details or to participate in the plantation drives, visit bluedot.ngo or follow @bluedot.ngo on Instagram.</span></p>