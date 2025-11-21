Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru's ‘Jakkur Forest’ project gains traction online 

The project has garnered support from Kannada film actors like Diganth Manchale and Samyukta Hornad, as well as Vani Murthy, a composting enthusiast known as Worm Rani on Instagram.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 22:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2025, 22:34 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsMetrolifeJakkur

Follow us on :

Follow Us