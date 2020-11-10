WhatsApp Business gets shopping button

During the launch of the WhatsApp Business app in 2018, Facebook had announced that it would enhance the messenger user-experience and also allow shopping in coming years.

Now, the company keeping true to its words has introduced the dedicated shopping button on WhatsApp Business.

"We’re rolling out a new shopping button on WhatsApp to make it easier for people to discover a business’ catalog so they know what goods or services it offers. Previously, people had to click into the business’ profile to see if the business had a catalog. Now, when a person sees the shopping button, which looks like a storefront icon, they will immediately know the business has a catalog so they can browse products and start a conversation about an item they see with just one tap. This will make it easier for businesses to have their products discovered which can help increase sales," the company said.

The new shopping button will replace the voice call button. To find the voice call button, users just to simply tap on the call button to select either a voice or video call.

As per the latest data, more than 175 million people use WhatsApp Business and in India, it has around three million user-base. With the shopping button on WhatsApp, users need not have to step out of the messenger app to make the purchase transaction. They can directly add items to a cart and pay the amount right inside the WhatsApp Business app.

Watch the demo on how to shop on the WhatsApp Business app:

