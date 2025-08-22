<p>Bengaluru: Flying Wedge Defence and Aerospace (FWDA), AI warfare and autonomous combat aircraft company, announced on Friday India's first indigenous, export-ready Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) autonomous combat aircraft.</p>.<p>At the launch event held here, Suhas Tejaskanda, Founder & CEO of FWDA said with shifting global policies and tightened US regulations, India cannot afford digital dependency during wartime.</p>.Akasa aircraft hit by ground-handling equipment at Bengaluru's KIA airport.<p>“Dependence on foreign systems could limit India’s strategic autonomy, as sensitive operational data may be routed through external networks and remain accessible to overseas agencies,” he added.</p>.<p>Inspired by Kaala Bhairav, the eternal guardian of time, the platform is designed, developed and manufactured entirely in India, added a press note.</p>.<p>The aircraft is engineered to deliver an endurance of up to 30 hours and a range of 3,000 km, according to Tejaskanda.</p>.<p>At the event, after the video screening of the test flight, the company announced that the platform has secured a landmark export order from a South Asian nation of USD 25 million as a part of a USD 30 million total strategic deal.</p>.<p>“This development showcases the world’s growing reliance on Indian innovation to secure their skies and positions India as a leading defence innovator and trusted supplier of advanced AI warfare platforms,” said Tejaskanda.</p>.<p>According to him, for decades, India has relied on foreign systems like Predator and Israeli Searcher models, but at a high strategic cost, from embedded kill-switch vulnerabilities to critical flight data routed through external servers.</p>.<p>He said 10 Kaala Bhairavs can match the reconnaissance power of a single Predator at a fraction of the cost.</p>.<p>“While losing a Predator can cost up to Rs 1,000 crore, the same investment can field an entire Kaala Bhairav fleet, ensuring no single loss cripples mission capabilities,” added Tejaskanda. </p>