Illegal mining: Karnataka govt to reopen cases, set up fast-track courts

<p>Bengaluru: The Congress government has decided to reopen illegal mining cases in which ‘B’ reports were filed, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>announced in the Karnataka Assembly on Friday. </p><p>Siddaramaiah also said that fast-track courts will be set up to try illegal mining cases based on the recommendations of a Cabinet sub-committee. </p><p>This pertains to the mega illegal mining that took place between 2006 and 2011 “in which politicians who were in power, businessmen, officials and others conspired to loot the state’s wealth,” Siddaramaiah said in a statement in the Assembly. </p>.Siddaramaiah recalls in Assembly 20 stampedes that happened in BJP-ruled states.<p>Citing the Lokayukta report, Siddaramaiah said 2.98 crore metric tonnes of iron ore worth Rs 12,228 crore was illegally exported. This was an average Rs 4,103 per metric ton. “For the remaining 16.09 crore metric tonnes that were illegally exported, the government lost Rs 66,107 crore based on the Lokayukta’s estimate. In total, 19.07 crore metric tonnes were illegally exported, causing the government an estimated loss of Rs 78,245,” he said. </p><p>A special investigation team (SIT) on illegal mining has submitted ‘B’ reports to courts in 29 cases. A ‘B’ report is filed when investigators find no evidence against the accused. </p><p>“In several cases, the Cabinet sub-committee found, prima facie, that reasons cited for filing the ‘B’ report were unconvincing. So, the government has accepted the sub-committee’s recommendation that ‘B’ reports in the 29 cases must be reviewed,” Siddaramaiah said.</p><p>Siddaramaiah said ‘B’ reports filed in eight other cases will be withdrawn as they have not yet been permitted by the courts. </p><p>“An investigation team will be formed to assess losses caused to the forest department,” Siddaramaiah said. Further, a team of subject experts and law officers will be formed to manage cases pending before courts in Bengaluru and New Delhi. </p><p>The government has also decided to ask the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to either expedite cases in which it has not made progress for 10 years, or return them for a probe by the SIT, the CM said. </p><p>In 2010, Siddaramaiah led a 320-km foot march to Ballari to take on the illegal mining scam when the BJP was in power, which helped Congress win the 2013 polls and he became the chief minister. </p><p>The legislature has already passed a Bill to appoint a commissioner to recover the wealth lost due to illegal mining. “I want to tell this House that our government will not tolerate the loot of public wealth,” Siddaramaiah said. </p>