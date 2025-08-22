Menu
Illegal mining: Karnataka govt to reopen cases, set up fast-track courts

Siddaramaiah also said that fast-track courts will be set up to try illegal mining cases based on the recommendations of a Cabinet sub-committee.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 15:36 IST
Published 22 August 2025, 15:36 IST
Karnataka News

