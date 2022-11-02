WhatsApp ends support for 'View Once' images and videos on PC version

Since the start of the year, WhatsApp has been on a roll. In a bid to arrest the migration of messenger users to rival apps such as Telegram and Signal, it has been releasing new privacy-oriented features including the option to leave the group discreetly without being notified to the other members, the option to hide the online status and the screenshot blocking feature.

With the screenshot-blocking feature, WhatsApp provided another layer of privacy security for iOS and Android phone users. Though privacy advocates advise users not to share any private photos or videos even with partners on messenger apps, people never listen.

Whenever the relationship went sour, the jilted partner would use those content to blackmail the other person. With screenshot blocking, the receiver will not able to screen record or take screen-shot of private images or videos.

However, WhatsApp is not able to fully implement screenshot blocking on PCs. Without that security layer, View Once feature doesn't make sense. So, it is completely disabling the latter on the computer versions-- WhatsApp Web/Desktop (Electron version), WhatsApp for Windows (Universal Windows Platform version), and WhatsApp beta for macOS (native Catalyst app) reported WABetaInfo.

So, once this is implemented, users will only be able to see 'View Once' images and videos only on phones.

In a related development, WhatsApp introduced an option for group admins to delete others' messages for everyone. Also, the members will know who deleted it.

And, the new update brings the Status Reactions feature, which enables users to react with emojis to friends' Status posts.

