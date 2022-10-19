WhatsApp for iPhones gets status reactions and more

WhatsApp for iPhones gets status reactions, calling links and more

  • Oct 19 2022, 12:37 ist
WhatsApp earlier in the month revealed it will be bringing new calling links to share with friends and family to join a group session. Now, the company has finally released the new aforementioned feature along with three new value-added options for the iOS version.

In the latest update version (v22.21.77), WhatsApp introduced an option for group admins to delete others' messages for everyone. Also, the members will know who deleted it.

Also, only admins will be notified when you leave a group. This is a follow-up feature after WhatsApp introduced an option for users to leave a group silently without notifying other members of the group, earlier this year.

Furthermore, the new update brings the Status Reactions feature, which enables users to react with emojis to friends' Status posts.

Also, once updated to the newest version on WhatsApp, users can undo 'delete for me' for a few seconds.

In a related development, WhatsApp is planning to double the members limit to 1024 in a group. WhatsApp earlier in the year in May had increased the limit for group chat from 256 to 512.

