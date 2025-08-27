<p>Mumbai: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident of gas leak in a pharmaceutical company in Boisar industrial Estate of Tarapur in the Palghar district on Thursday.</p><p>Four workers died and two were injured in the industrial accident on 21 August. </p><p>At the time of the incident, 36 workers were present.</p> .NHRC seeks report on mob killing of 21-year-old in Jalgaon over café-meeting with girl.<p>Taking cognizance of news reports, the Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights. </p><p>The NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.</p> .<p>“The report is expected to include the status of the investigation, compensation, if any, provided to the next of kin of the deceased and the health of the injured workers,” the Commission noted. </p><p>It said that the district authorities have initiated an enquiry into the incident to determine the cause of the gas leak and assess if there were any safety lapses.</p>