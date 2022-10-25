WhatsApp reports massive global outage

Popular messaging app WhatsApp is facing service outages in major cities across the world, including India.

Several WhatsApp users took to Twitter to complain that they were not able to send messages on the app.

On DownDetector, the outage peaked at around 12:30 pm IST. As the per heatmap, people in cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Nagpur, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are facing service outages in India.

The outage is also reported in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Singapore, and other Asian nations.



WhatsApp service is down in major cities across India (Credit: DownDetector)



"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a Meta spokesperson said.

#Whatsappisdown is trending on Twitter with more than 140,000 tweets. While some are complaining about not being able to send and receive messages, others having a field day sharing creative and funny memes.

Here are some of the users who took to the microblogging platform to share the news:

Pics not getting uploaded, messages showing single tick!! Is WhatsApp down for everyone? #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/yGqNXFxL1i — Divyanshu Dubey (@itsdivyanshu) October 25, 2022

People Coming to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down#WhatsappDown pic.twitter.com/eGi25KiQhU — Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) October 25, 2022

Mark Zuckerberg trying to figure out why WhatsApp is down#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/Xm9SoGAyXS — Sam Chege SC  (@_sam_chege) October 25, 2022

It looks like partial restoration of WhatsApp service has begun in India, as some have started receiving messages on their app.

