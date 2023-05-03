WhatsApp testing transcribe option for voice messages

WhatsApp introduced the voice message option exactly a decade ago in 2013. It is a very popular feature among users, as it allows them to record small bytes of audio messages and directly send them to loved ones or colleagues. It relieves fingers to type words and even saves time too.

Now, WhatsApp is testing a new feature that would allow receivers to transcribe the voice message on the messenger app. It is now available on the latest iOS beta v2.23.9.70, reported WABetaInfo, a community forum.

This is a really good value-added feature, as it will help voice message receivers in several social situations. For instance, sometimes, people will be in a meeting or virtual conference and when a voice message comes, they obviously can't let it play on the speaker. Instead, they can use the transcribe feature to know what the message is and if necessary respond immediately.



WhatsApp voice message transcript feature. Credit: WABetaInfo



Based on feedback received from public testers, WhatsApp will weed out any bugs if present and make it available to both Android and iOS versions soon.

In a related development, WhatsApp is testing another useful feature that would users to edit the message which is already sent.

Though Twitter has limited the 'edit' feature to premium Blue subscription patrons, WhatsApp is expected to offer a free edit option in the near future.

