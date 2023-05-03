WhatsApp testing transcribe option for voice messages

This new transcribe feature will come in handy during a meeting and receiver can just enable transcribe the audio byte to know what the message is without disturbing the people around him/her.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 03 2023, 14:47 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 14:47 ist
WhatsApp is testing new transcribe feature audio messages. Credit: REUTERS FILE PHOTO

WhatsApp introduced the voice message option exactly a decade ago in 2013. It is a very popular feature among users, as it allows them to record small bytes of audio messages and directly send them to loved ones or colleagues. It relieves fingers to type words and even saves time too.

Now, WhatsApp is testing a new feature that would allow receivers to transcribe the voice message on the messenger app. It is now available on the latest iOS beta v2.23.9.70, reported WABetaInfo, a community forum.

This is a really good value-added feature, as it will help voice message receivers in several social situations. For instance, sometimes, people will be in a meeting or virtual conference and when a voice message comes, they obviously can't let it play on the speaker. Instead, they can use the transcribe feature to know what the message is and if necessary respond immediately.


WhatsApp voice message transcript feature. Credit: WABetaInfo

Based on feedback received from public testers, WhatsApp will weed out any bugs if present and make it available to both Android and iOS versions soon.

In a related development, WhatsApp is testing another useful feature that would users to edit the message which is already sent.

Though Twitter has limited the 'edit' feature to premium Blue subscription patrons, WhatsApp is expected to offer a free edit option in the near future.

WhatsApp working on message edit feature

 

DH Tech
Technology News
WhatsApp

