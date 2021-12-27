WhatsApp to bring in-app filter to find hotels, grocery stores and more

Over the last few years, WhatsApp has steadily improved the user experience for people to communicate and buy products from business enterprises, and last year introduced an in-app Payments feature in India.

Now, the Meta-owned (previously known as Facebook) company is planning to bring improved UI and filter for people to directly search hotels, groceries, garments and other categories reported WABetaInfo.

The new feature is now available on both the beta apps of iOS and Android. As you can see in the screenshot below, the app now offers a separate Business search filter with different categories to help people find the right store on WhatsApp.



New filter on WhatsApp beta app. Picture Credit: WABeta Info



For now, it is being made available in select regions including Sao Paulo, and is expected to expand to other markets in the coming weeks.

This is a really good value-added feature, but it would be better if WhatsApp takes back revised user privacy that makes it mandatory for people to share communication and payment details exchanged between them and the business owner.

In a related development, WhatsApp is planning to bring the privacy indicator for calls, status, and messages. It should be noted that the communication between the two private individuals is fully end-to-end encrypted and the company wants to highlight this aspect and allay fears of the earlier roll-out of revised user terms and conditions related to data sharing mentioned in the previous paragraph.

