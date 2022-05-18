WhatsApp to bring premium subscription plan for business owners

With more than two billion active users, WhatsApp is the most popular messenger app. To cater to a wider audience, the Meta-owned company diversified its service with dedicated WhatsApp Business for small enterprises and corporate companies.

Since the launch of WhatsApp Business in 2018, it has been adopted widely across the world. WhatsApp has added store catalogs, shopping button, a cart, and more to make shopping more convenient for both consumers and sellers.

Now, WhatsApp Business will soon get a new Premium subscription. The company has begun testing it for desktop, Android, and iOS devices, reported WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp community blog.

With the WhatsApp Business Premium, subscribers will get privileges such as options to link registered mobile accounts with up to 10 devices, more than double the normal users (4 devices max).

Also, business owners will be able to rename the devices, so that they can remember the 10 devices more easily than the conventional way. Currently, users can view the list with the device model and what browser WhatsApp is open.



WhatsApp Business Premium (screen-grab). Credit: WAInfo Beta



Furthermore, the company plans to offer custom business links so that enterprise owners can share them with customers for awareness. This will be like a digital business card and owners will have the freedom to come up with fancy catchy names. With consent, they can share it with users, and the latter, if interested can shop for products on the WhatsApp Business account.

As of now, there is no word how much the WhatsApp Business Premium service will cost and when it will be rolled out.

In a related development, WhatsApp is also planning a new feature that lets users quietly exit a group. Once launched, the user can exit and there won't be any notification that a person has left the group.

