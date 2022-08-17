WhatsApp to bring 'undo' feature to recover deleted messages

With more than two billion active users, WhatsApp is the most popular messenger app on both iOS and Android platforms. Some of the prime reasons for such admiration for the app are that it is easy to operate, offers value-added features such as disappearing messages, fully secured end-to-end encrypted messaging and video/audio calls, and more.

However, it is facing tough competition from Signal and Telegram. The latter, by the way, reached a new milestone of 700 user-base. In order to stay ahead of competition, WhatsApp has to come up with new features.

Now, a Meta-owned company is testing an 'Undo' option that would recover a deleted message.

As per the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo (community blog), the messenger app shows a banner at the base 'message deleted UNDO'. This is similar to Google's Gmail which offers a few extra seconds of buffer time so that accidentally sent messages can be recalled or deleted mail is restored.

This feature was released in June to select Beta testers, but now, it is being made available to more people with the WhatsApp Beta app. The latest v2.22.13.5 WhatsApp update for Android brings the 'Undo delete' feature.



WhatsApp 'undo delete' feature. Credit: WABetaInfo



With a wider roll-out to more WhatsApp beta users, the company will receive more feedback and be able to rectify glitches and weed out bugs. This way, there is more chance of getting the 'Undo delete' feature released to the public at the earliest.

In a related development, WhatsApp recently announced three new privacy features-- exit group chats without notifying everyone, control who can see when you're online, and prevent screenshots on view once messages.

