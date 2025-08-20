<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/realme-15-15-pro-series-launched-in-india-3648067">Realme</a> on Wednesday (20 August) launched the new line of mid-range P4 series phones in India.</p><p>The new Realme P4 comes in two variants— a standard P4 and a top-end P4 Pro.</p><p>The P4 Pro sports a 6.8-inch full HD+(2800×1280p) OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and support for peak brightness of 6,500 nits. The display is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 7i shield, and the device comes with an IP68+IP69 water- and dust-resistant rating.</p>.Google Photos: New AI-powered Remix feature can turn an image into 3D art.<p>It also features a Type-C port, dual-SIM tray, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an infrared sensor.</p><p>Inside, the device houses a 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 octal-core processor with Adreno 722 GPU, Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, and a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging capability.</p><p>The P4 Pro boasts a dual-camera module—a main 50MP (with 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX896 sensor, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation, f/1.8 aperture) and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with LED flash on the back. It also comes with a 50MP (with 1/2.88-inch OV50D sensor, f/2.4) front camera for selfies and video recording. Both the primary and front cameras can record up to 4K videos.</p><p>The P4 Pro is available in three colours — Birch wood, dark oak wood, and midnight ivy colours. And, the device comes in three configurations— 8GB RAM +128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage— for Rs 19,999, Rs 21,999, and Rs 23,999, respectively.</p><p>The Realme P4 features a 6.77-inch full HD+(2392 x 1080p) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and support for up to 4,500 nits peak brightness.</p><p>It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, a dual-SIM tray, a Type-C USB port, stereo speakers, an Infrared sensor, and an IP65+IP66 water- and dust-resistant rating.</p>.<p>The device houses a 4nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra octal-core processor with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, and a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.</p><p>It also sports a dual-camera module—a main 50MP (with OV50D40 sensor, f/1.8) camera and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with LED flash on the back. It also features a 16MP(with Sony IMX480 sensor, f/2.4) front camera. Both the primary and front cameras can record up to 4K video at 30 frames per second (fps).</p><p>The Realme P4 comes in three colours— engine blue, forge red, and steel grey. It is available in three options— 6GB RAM+128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage— for Rs 14,999, Rs 15,999, and Rs 17,999, respectively.</p>.Motorola unveils Moto G86 Power series with dual-camera in India.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>