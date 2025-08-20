Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologygadgets

Realme P4, P4 Pro with 7,000mAh battery launched in India

Realme P4, P4 Pro come in three colours with prices starting at Rs 14,999 in India.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 15:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Realme P4 series.

Realme P4 series.

Credit: Realme P4 series.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 August 2025, 15:52 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidsmartphonesRealmesmartphonemobile phoneQualcommAndroid phonePhonesMediaTek

Follow us on :

Follow Us