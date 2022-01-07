WhatsApp to show notification with profile photos soon

We are in the first week of the new year 2022 and already WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will surely improve the user experience on its messenger app.

In the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS, the company is showing profile pictures with notifications, reported WABetaInfo, a community blog.

In the screenshot below, we can see the WhatsApp notification with a photo of the sender on the Lock Screen of an iPhone. Adding the profile display will definitely prompt the user to see the message, particularly if it comes from a family member or close friend.

With just the name, there was a chance of ignoring the message and viewing it later. But with the photo, there will be less chance of disregarding the message.



WhatsApp to attach profile phone along with the notification. Credit: WABetaInfo



In a related development, WhatsApp is also testing privacy indicators on the messenger app. Once implemented, the calls, statuses, and messages tab will feature -- 'Your status/personal calls are end-to-end encrypted' at the base.

With this initiative, WhatsApp believes will assure users that their calls and messages are fully secured and need not worry about anybody tracking the conversation.

Must read | WhatsApp to show privacy indicator during calls and messaging

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.