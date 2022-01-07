WhatsApp to show notification with profile photos soon

We are in the first week of the new year 2022 and already WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will surely improve the user experience on its messenger app.
In the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS, the company is showing profile pictures with notifications, reported WABetaInfo, a community blog.
In the screenshot below, we can see the WhatsApp notification with a photo of the sender on the Lock Screen of an iPhone. Adding the profile display will definitely prompt the user to see the message, particularly if it comes from a family member or close friend.
With just the name, there was a chance of ignoring the message and viewing it later. But with the photo, there will be less chance of disregarding the message.
In a related development, WhatsApp is also testing privacy indicators on the messenger app. Once implemented, the calls, statuses, and messages tab will feature -- 'Your status/personal calls are end-to-end encrypted' at the base.
With this initiative, WhatsApp believes will assure users that their calls and messages are fully secured and need not worry about anybody tracking the conversation.
Must read | WhatsApp to show privacy indicator during calls and messaging
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Jaweb Habib in soup for spitting on woman in viral clip
Time not 'auspicious', new MLC Suraj Revanna skips oath
DH Toon | New slogan for PM after security breach?
Omicron testing kit: Here's all you need to know
How Salman Khan looks to dominate Bollywood in 2022
Leonardo 'Tree' Caprio: New species named after star