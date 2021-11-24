Wrist Mac: First-ever Apple Watch up for auction

Though Apple launched its first commercial wearable Apple Watch series in 2015, Seiko has the distinction of bringing Apple Mac-inspired Wrist Mac in 1988.

Dubbed as the original Apple Watch, Comic Connect has put Wrist Mac up on auction on its platform. At the time of writing the article, it has received 30 bids and the value stands at $950 on the live site.

But, it is expected to fetch around $50,000 (approx. Rs 37.2 Lakhs) if not more before the end of the auction, which by the way is scheduled to conclude on December 19.

Wrist Mac: Key aspects you should know

The Wrist Mac is the brainchild of Ex Machina, Inc. and Seiko. It is a programmable watch that can be connected to a Macintosh computer.

Unlike the current crop of Apple Watch, which runs on watchOS, the Wrist Mac features a Macintosh PC user interface, making it a portable compact computer on the wrist.

The retail package of the device, which is also part of the auction comes with a Wrist Mac 1.2 floppy disk containing the official Wrist Mac software, along with the Wrist Mac’s holder for stability when plugged into a computer, and the original Seiko box containing the WristMac itself in pristine condition, with its original cables.

The packaging also contains the original Wrist Mac Registration Card (unfilled form), the Wrist Tutorial and Reference Manual complete with white pages and there is no writing inside it.

The interesting aspect of the Wrist Mac is that it was used by NASA (National Aeronautical Space Administration) astronauts during the 'Atlantis' space mission in 1991. It is capable of storing phone numbers, setting alarms for both one-time use and options for recurring daily and weekly uses.

It was also capable of taking notes and with the cable, the contents can be exported to the Apple Mac computers.

It should be noted that astronauts aboard the Atlantis spacecraft sent the first email from space on August 28, 1991. They wore WristMac watches to coordinate with the Macintosh Portable and Apple Link software aboard the shuttle.

Now, features of the Wrist Mac are found in all watches and don't elicit a sense of awe, but it was way ahead of its time in the late 1980s or even in the late 1990s for that matter.

Seiko's retro gadget-- Wrist Mac-- is certain to fetch a record price from tech enthusiasts, particularly Apple fans.

