Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BDA fires lawyer over RERA row, vows to continue under regulator’s ambit

The advocate was not authorised to respond without the consent of the authorities and the response did not reflect the BDA’s stance, the sources added.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 21:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 September 2025, 21:46 IST
BengaluruRERA

Follow us on :

Follow Us