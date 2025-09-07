<p>New Delhi: Indian women, on an average, live four years more than men, according to the latest official data that also shows life expectancy in India is now 70.3 years, a gain of more than 20 years compared to the situation 50 years ago.</p>.<p>Kerala has the highest life expectancy at 75.1 years and southern states fare better than their northern counterparts.</p>.<p>Among southern states, Karnataka’s life expectancy at 70 years is the lowest compared to Andhra Pradesh (70.7), Telangana (70.8) and Tamil Nadu (73.4), says the new Sample Registration Survey report.</p>.<p>A second SRS report on the causes of death reveals that non-communicable diseases account for nearly 57% of deaths. Among the top 10 causes of death, cardiovascular disease contributes 31% of deaths, with respiratory infections (9.3%) and cancers (6.4%) coming a distant second and third places.</p>.Insurance boost: Life & health policies now GST-free, premiums set to drop.<p>According to the SRS report, males live 68.5 years as against 72.5 years for females. Almost all the states and Union Territories have recorded a higher life expectancy at birth for females in the 2019-23 period, both across rural and urban areas.</p>.<p>“On an average, female life expectancy at birth is more than male life expectancy at birth by almost four years. Even at age 70 years, this difference is favourable towards females by more than one year,” it says.</p>.<p>When India became independent in 1947, life expectancy was around 32 years. It rose gradually to 49.7 years in 1970-75 and finally crossed the 70-mark five decades later. In the 1970s, males had higher life expectancy, but the table has turned in favour of females.</p>.<p>A state wise break-up shows life expectancy for males is the best in Jammu and Kashmir (73.4 years) whereas for females, it is Kerala (78.4).</p>.<p>The poorest figures for both genders come from Chhattisgarh – 62.4 years for men and 67.1 years for women. Out of 22 bigger states, seven are yet to touch the national average. While Bihar (69.3 years) and Jharkhand (69.5) are knocking at the doors, it will take some time for Assam, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.</p>.<p>The gap between the rural and urban life expectancy has also narrowed down significantly from 1970-75 to 2019-23. There is a difference of about four years in urban-rural life expectancy at birth and about 1.5 years in urban-rural life expectancy at age 70.</p>.<p>The SRS report on causes of death shows cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in all the regions, with the highest proportion in the east (35.1%) and the lowest in the central region<br>(22.9%).</p>.<p>Respiratory infections account for a substantial proportion of deaths in all the regions, with the maximum reported in the west (12.7%), followed by the central region (12.3%). The highest proportions of deaths due to diabetes mellitus is observed in the southern region (4.6%).</p>.<p>Malignant and other neoplasm are responsible for the maximum proportion of deaths in the Northeast (9.0%), followed by the southern (7.1%), northern (6.4%), western regions (6.0%).</p>.<p><strong>Highlights from SRS report </strong></p><p>Males live 68.5 years as against 72.5 years for females; Kerala has highest life expectancy (75.1 years); Karnataka (70 yrs) In 1947, life expectancy was around 32 years and rose to 49.7 years in 1970-75 Among top 10 causes of death, cardiovascular disease contributes max 31% of deaths Gap between rural and urban life expectancy has also narrowed down significantly from 1970-75 to 2019-23</p>