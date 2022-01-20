Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G: First impression

Leading smartphone-maker Xiaomi on Wednesday (January 19) launched the much-awaited premium 11T Pro 5G series in India.

The company is offering the new Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G in three configurations— 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage— for Rs 39,999, Rs 41,999 for the 8GB + 256GB and Rs 43,999, respectively.

DH has received the review unit and here are our initial thoughts on the new flagship phone from the house of Xiaomi.

Design and display

One of the most notable aspects of the Xiaomi 11T Pro is the design language. Particularly the celestial magic model looks lovely to the eyes. It reflects psychedelic colours in the sunlight when looked at from different angles.

It is very smooth, so I advise prospective future owners of the device to be careful while flaunting the device outdoors. The glassy surface and the weight can make it slip away easily from the hands. It is better to use the shell cover. By the way, the company offers a soft transparent silicone cover with the retail box. It retains the charm of the device and also saves the time to clean the shell off the fingerprint smudges.

There are two other variants— meteorite black and moonlight white, which are visually appealing too.

On the front, it sports a big 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen and supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, which comes in handy while playing graphics-rich games and browsing on the web.



Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Also, the display supports up to 1000 nits maximum brightness and Dolby Vision, which promises a better viewing experience.

On the top, the company has incorporated Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus shield, which is touted to be the sturdiest glass cover for any Android phone present in the market.

The device also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and it has worked fine so far.



Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Photography hardware

Xiaomi 11T Pro comes packed with feature-rich camera hardware— main 108MP ( 1/1.52-inch sensor, f/1.75) backed by 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide-angle sensors (f/2.2 aperture) and 5MP (f2/2.4) tele-macro AF (3cm-7cm) camera with LED flash on the rear side. And, on the front, it houses 16MP (f/2.45).



Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G camera samples. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



I took a couple of photos in the afternoon and have to say, it has impressed me. The colours look natural and also details have been captured well. Now, I am very keen to test its night mode capabilities and will share the details in the full review, which is likely to come out next week.



Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G camera samples. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Processor configuration

Xiaomi 11T Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s 5nm class Snapdragon 888 chipset, which comes integrated with Adreno 660 GPU. It is backed by 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 3.1).

So far the device has worked fine with no issues while performing activities like opening apps, web browsing, and operating camera. But, I have to see how the device behaves when put to heavy-duty tasks such as playing power-intense graphics-rich games such as Asphalt 9 series.

The new phone runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and I have come to understand that this device will be one of the first Xiaomi phones to get Android 12-based MIUI 13. Also, the company has promised to offer three major Android OS updates and an additional year of security software support. That’s a very good decision and surely helps build loyalty among consumers.



Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The USP of the new Xiaomi 11T Pro is the HyperCharge technology. The company says the device, which comes with a massive 5,000 mAh battery can fully charge from zero to 100 per cent in under 17 minutes. This is the fastest charging speed for any commercial phone in the market.

Also, Xiaomi claims that the device has undergone 35 safety checks and rigorous testing to ensure it doesn’t overheat while charging.

As far as the 5G is concerned, the 11T Pro supports 13 SA/NSA (n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/77/78) bands and whenever the infrastructure gets ready, device owners will be able to enjoy high-speed internet up to 7.5 Gbps (download) and 3Gbps upload speed.

With a starting price of Rs 39, 999, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G seems to be a value-for-money premium smartphone. I am very keen to check how the device performs while playing top-end games, also photography experience, and really eager to check out the blazing-fast charging speed.

