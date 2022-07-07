Xiaomi launches new 360-degree Home Security Camera 1080p 2i

Xiaomi already dominates the smartphone and smart TV segments in India and recently, we came to know that the company also tops the portable home security market in India.

As per the latest, IDC report, Xiaomi has a massive 51 plus per cent market share in the country. Now, as the company celebrates the eighth year anniversary of its foray into India, launched the new 360-degree Home Security Camera 1080p 2i.

As the name suggests, its 2MP camera supports full HD 1080p resolution video streaming and can capture 360-degree horizontal view as well as a 108-degree vertical view. It can record and relay sharp and smooth video footage.

It also houses hidden 940nm infrared LED lights and offers the consumers improved night vision for clearer night-time images and videos compared to the predecessor. It has a range of 10 meters.

Furthermore, the camera also provides AI (Artificial Intelligence) Human detection that combines deep learning technology that optimizes algorithms effectively and filters out false alarms for improved accuracy. During the presentation, the company officials told that the camera will be able to differentiate between the wind-induced fluttering curtain and an animal/bird or a person's movement.

Also, after the alert is passed on to the user, he/she can make 2-way voice calling along with active noise reduction technology and speak with the person in front of the camera. It supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.



Xiaomi 360° Home Security Camera 1080p 2i. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Users just have to install the Xiaomi Camera Viewer app on the phone and this will allow the consumer to record videos and take snapshots.

With the app support, the users can operate the camera remotely, set preferred recording times, and view historic recordings on the app. The Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080P offers two types of storage options: MicroSD cards (up to 64GB) and NAS (Network Attached Storage) devices.

The company is offering the Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080P 2i for Rs 2,999 on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon, Flipkart, and retail stores from July 7 onwards in India.

