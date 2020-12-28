Xiaomi Mi 11 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 unveiled

As promised, Chinese consumer electronics major Xiaomi unveiled the new flagship Mi 11, the world's first smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor.

For the uninitiated, Snapdragon 888 boasts state-of-the-art technology. It is a 5nm class silicon and comes with Qualcomm Kryo 680 cores and is capable of generating up to a 25% better overall CPU performance and can clock peak CPU frequencies of up to 2.84GHz.

It is also the first commercial CPU subsystem to be based on the Arm Cortex-X1. More importantly, the Kryo 680 and Adreno 660 will be able to sustain their performance over long periods of time. This also means Mi 11 will have longer software support up to four years compared to the current practice of offering three years of support.

Furthermore, Snapdragon 888 comes paired with Qualcomm Adreno 660 GPU. It promises the biggest performance leap yet, delivering up to 35% faster graphics rendering compared to the previous generation.

Additionally, it promises industry-leading power efficiency and performance with up to three times performance per watt improvement over the prior generation—all at an astonishing 26 TOPS (Tera Operations per Seconds).

Coming back to the star of the event, Xiaomi Mi 11 boasts 6.81-inch WQHD+ 2K AMOLED quad-curve DotDisplay with TrueColor technology, 20:9 Aspect ratio, 120 Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, Color contrast ratio: 5,000,000:1, max brightness up to 1500 nits, HDR 10+ and SGS Eye Care Display Certification. It is protected by Corning's latest and sturdiest display shield for Android phones-- Gorilla Glass Victus. It also comes with an in-screen fingerprint sensor with heart rate monitoring and Face unlock capabilities.

On the back, it has an anti-glare frosted glass cover and a massive triple camera. Also, there are two special models with Lilac Purple and Honey Beige in vegan leather.



The new Mi 11 comes in two special-- Purple and Honey Beige-- leatherback edition models. Credit: Xiaomi



It runs Android 10-based MIUI 12.5 PS and also features LPDDR5 3200MHz RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and a 4,600mAh battery with support for 55W wired, 50W wireless fast charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging capabilities.

Funny thing is that Xiaomi, who mocked Apple for removing the power adapter in the new iPhones, has revealed that it will not offer the charger in the retail box to cut down impact on the environment due to mining for raw materials.

As far the photography hardware is concerned, Mi 11 comes packed with triple-camera module-- 108MP wide-angle camera (1/1.33-inch sensor size, f/1.85, 7P lens – OIS, AF, 0.8μm pixel size, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel )+ 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera (123-degree FOV, f/2.4) + 5MP telemacro camera (f/2.4, AF range between 3cm-10cm). On the front, it features 20MP in-display selfie camera (0.8μm pixel size, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, f/2.4).



Mi 11's triple camera module on the back. Credit: Xaiomi​​



Other stipulated features include Dual speakers, SOUND BY Harman Kardon, Hi-Res Audio Certification, Hi-Res Audio Wireless Certification, X-axis linear vibration motor, Dual SIM, dual 5G standby, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, Multi-functional NFC, IR blaster and USB Type-C.



Xiaomi founder Lei Jun launching Mi 11. Credit: Xiaomi



Initially, Mi 11 will be available in China and comes in three configurations-- 8GB RAM +128GB Storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for RMB 3,999 (approx. Rs 44,991), RMB 4,299 (roughly Rs 48, 366)and RMB 4,699 (around Rs 52,866), respectively.

