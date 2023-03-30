Xiaomi unveils Redmi 12C, new Note 12 series in India

Xiaomi on Thursday launched two new special budget smartphones— Redmi 12C and Redmi Note 12 4G — in India.
The Redmi 12C, the most affordable of the two new devices, features a 6.71-inch HD+(1650 x 720p) display, fingerprint sensor on the back, triple slots (nano SIM-1, nano SIM-2 and microSD card) and comes with IP52 dust-and-water splash resistant rating.
It runs Android 12-based MIUI 13 OS, 12nm class MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor, 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, 4GB/6GB RAM LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB/ 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage (expandable up to 512GB), dual-camera module—50MP(f/1.8) + 2MP(f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash on the back, a 5MP front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charger.
It comes in three colours— black, blue, green and purple. It will be available in two configurations— 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage— for Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively.
On the other hand, the new special edition Redmi Note 12 comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1080×2400p) super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, triple slots (nano SIM-1, nano SIM-2, and microSD card), and a 3.5mm audio jack.
Inside, it houses 6nm class 2.6GHz Snapdragon 685, Adreno 610 GPU, 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage (expandable up to 1TB with microSD, Android 13-based MIUI 14, triple camera module-50MP (with Samsung JN1 sensor, f/1.8) + 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with Omnivision OV08D sensor + 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash on the back, 13MP (f/2.45) on the front and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charger.
It comes in three colours— black, blue and gold. It will be available in two configurations— 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage— for Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively.
