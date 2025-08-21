<p>New Delhi: Setting the stage for an electoral duel in which the ruling BJP has a definite edge, Opposition joint candidate Justice <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-sudershan-reddy">B Sudershan Reddy </a>on Thursday filed his nominations on the last day, saying this election is "not merely" about one individual but about "reaffirming the idea of India" as envisaged by the founding fathers. </p><p>Accompanied by top Opposition leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Ramgopal Yadav and Tiruchi Siva among others, the former Supreme Court judge submitted his papers with the requisite deposit money of Rs 15,000, after paying floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament House.</p>.NDA candidate Radhakrishan files nomination papers for vice presidential election.<p>Hours after filing the nominations, Justice Reddy went to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal seeking his party's support. AAP has left the I.N.D.I.A. bloc but has confirmed its support to the joint Opposition candidate.</p><p>Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Kharge said the candidature of Justice Reddy is a “message to the tyranny unleashed” by the Modi government on every institution and the joint Opposition is “determined to protect the ideas and values” enshrined in the Constitution and “fight this battle head on”.</p><p>In a statement, Justice Reddy said he filed the nominations with a "deep sense of humility, responsibility, and unwavering commitment" to the values enshrined in our Constitution. </p><p>"This election is not merely about one individual. It is about reaffirming the idea of India as envisaged by our founders -- an India where Parliament functions with integrity, where dissent is respected, and where institutions serve the people with independence and fairness," he said.</p>.Beyond numbers: Vice-presidential contest morphs into Tamil-Telugu battle, but Bihar looms in the background.<p>"The Vice President, as the Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, carries the responsibility of safeguarding the highest traditions of Parliamentary democracy. If elected, I pledge to discharge that role with impartiality, dignity, and a steadfast commitment to dialogue and decorum," he said.</p><p>The Opposition is pitching the Vice Presidential election as "Constitution and Idea of India versus RSS". Heavy on symbolism, the Opposition on Wednesday held a felicitation meeting in the Central Hall of 'Samvidhan Sadan', where the Constituent Assembly that framed the Constitution was held, for Justice Reddy.</p>.Explained | CP Radhakrishnan vs Sudershan Reddy: How the numbers stack up for VP polls.<p>Opposition leaders claimed 198 MPs signed four sets of papers, which were submitted to Returning Officer PC Mody, though they needed only 160 signatures of proposers and seconders. Reddy's name was announced against NDA rival CP Radhakrishnan on Tuesday after consultations that lasted two days among Opposition parties.</p><p>The electoral college consists of 782 MPs and the NDA has the support of 438 MPs, including 11 from the YSR Congress, while the Opposition has the support of 323 MPs. Another 21 MPs are yet to announce their choice.</p>