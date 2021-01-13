Tesla's India plans: Here's what we know so far

On Tuesday, US electric vehicle maker Tesla officially registered with the Registrar of Companies in India at its Bengaluru branch.

The company is registered as Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Ltd, according to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Here's what we know so far about Tesla's foray into the Indian market:

What is Tesla India?

Tesla India is a private unlisted company with an authorised capital of Rs 15,00,000 and a paid-up capital of Rs 1,00,000, according to the MCA filings.

Karnataka CM, B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday confirmed that the electric-vehicle giant will start its operations with an R&D unit in Bengaluru.

Who is heading Tesla India?

Vaibhav Taneja, Venkatrangam Sreeram, and David Jon Feinstein are directors of the incorporated entity. Taneja is Chief Accounts Officer at Tesla Inc, while Feinstein is Global Senior Director, Trade Market Access at Tesla.

Why didn't Tesla enter India before?

Tesla had originally planned its India entry back in 2016, but it did not materialise.

However, in 2018, CEO Elon Musk had cited the country's challenging regulatory environment as among the reasons for not foraying into India.

He was, however, optimistic that Tesla would enter the Indian market. In November last year, replying to a Twitter user who asked about the progress of the company's India plans, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had said, "Yea..Next year for sure".

Where is Tesla planning to open shop, other than Bengaluru?

Tesla is in the process of conducting a location search for setting up their operations and has hired a global consulting firm for the same purpose. The governments of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have had talks with the company and are also considering local partnerships for sourcing.

