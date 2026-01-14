<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A steep increase in the wages to prisoners in Kerala has triggered a row with criticisms that it could promote crime as well as that the wages are higher than the wages being given to workers in many other key sectors.</p><p>Government sources justify the hike citing that the wages for prisoners are higher in many other states like Karnataka. The wage revision was also effected after some prisoners approached the court.</p>.CPI(M)'s 'giant killer' Aisha Potty joins Congress in Kerala.<p>While the daily wages of unskilled workers was increased to Rs 530 from Rs 63, wages of semi-skilled workers were increased to Rs 560 from Rs 127 and that of skilled workers to Rs 620 from Rs 168. Prisoners of two open prisons who are engaged in works like rubber-tapping will also be entitled to incentives. On an average, prisoners would be able to earn Rs 15,000 to Rs 19,000 a month.</p><p>Already a healthy diet is offered at the prisons. There are also widespread allegations of malpractices in allowing parole to prisoners, especially those involved in political crimes. At present, there are around 4,000 convicts in Kerala prisons.</p><p>While Congress leader K Muraleedharan flayed that the government was showing priority towards the welfare of criminals even when those working for the government were not paid duly, National Janata Dal said that the steep increase could lead to increase in crime.</p><p>There are also criticisms that ASHA workers, who were on a major stir in Kerala seeking wage hike, are only receiving remuneration of Rs 220 daily. Minimum wages in many traditional sectors and those working under various schemes are also comparatively lower than the wages of prisoners. </p><p>Government sources countered that the ASHA workers are doing voluntary service only. </p>