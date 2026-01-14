Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

2026 may finally end 'specs race' in smartphone industry: Carl Pei

Smartphone companies will have to make a hard choice to either bump the price and pass on the burden to the customer or downgrade the specifications and focus on improving the user experience.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 15:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 January 2026, 15:02 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechGenerative AIArtificial IntelligencesmartphonechipsetAndroid phoneCarl PeiGen AI

Follow us on :

Follow Us