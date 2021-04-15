The 'essential' question leaves ecommerce firms in a fix as states impose curfews to curb Covid-19

As India battles a raging second wave of Covid-19, several states across the country have imposed strict curfews and restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

Lists of essential and non-essential services have been issued with stringent implementation in the coming days,

This, however, has left the ecommerce firms in a fix as they battle the question of what is essential and what isn't for delivery.

Maharashtra is enabling deliveries of only essential products through ecomerce sites in the state in line with the new guidelines set by the state government for the ongoing curfew under its 'Break the Chain' campaign.

Underlining what comes under ecommerce, the Maharashtra government in an order on Thursday said, "All goods and services that qualify under the essential services mentioned in the order. For example all items that are needed for health or medical reasons, groceries, food items, etc."

Ecommerce major Amazon on Wednesday had urged the Maharashtra government to allow deliveries of all products to customers amid new restrictions to curb coronavirus infections, saying it was challenging to define a static essentials list.

"Customers trust Amazon.in to safely deliver all products according to their respective needs. Currently, we are enabling deliveries of essential products in the state of Maharashtra in line with new guidelines set by the government," an Amazon India spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that learnings from the last year showed that urgent customer needs vary across households and it is challenging to define a static essentials list.

"...therefore we request the government to allow delivery of all products as soon as possible. ecommerce is the safest way to serve consumers' needs while supporting livelihoods of lakhs of small & medium businesses including the local shops,” the spokesperson said.

"Our delivery in Maharashtra will be restricted to essentials, as mandated by the government. However, users will be able to order from the entire catalogue and delivery of non-essentials will happen when that is permitted," a Snapdeal spokesperson told PTI.

Karnataka has permitted vehicles providing essential services and used to ferry ecommerce deliveries to operate during the curfew hours. Haryana has also allowed ecommerce supplies of essential items during the night curfew hours.

Déjà vu for ecommerce firms?

Lockdowns are new for ecommerce companies in the country. When the pandemic broke out last March, a nationwide lockdown was imposed, bringing transportation of goods and movement of personnel to a grinding halt.

For the ecommerce companies, there were initial hiccups as they struggled to complete deliveries as orders pile up. During the first two phases of the lockdown, ecommerce companies were allowed to sell only essential items like grocery, healthcare and pharmaceutical products. In the following phases (starting May 4), the restrictions were gradually lifted.

The sector, however, was one of the very few that benefited during the pandemic, as containment measures introduced millions to the convenience of online shopping, and prompted seasoned online shoppers to buy more.

(With inputs from PTI)