<p>The quick commerce companies in India such as Blinkit, Zomato and Swiggy to name a few have grown exponentially, but so has the threat against the life of the delivery partner. </p><p>These individuals are constantly in a race against time to fulfil online orders and services. </p><p>These tasks are mentally and physically taxing and some people have shed light upon the brutal reality behind the promise of “10 minute delivery”.</p><p>In a <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/india/comments/1l6wkue/worked_parttime_at_blinkit_10minute_delivery/">Reddit post </a>shared by a social media user shared his experience working as a “part-time” picker and packer in Blinkit, which he said opened his eyes towards the actual process behind the “ultrafast” delivery and the struggles associated with it.</p><p>The warehouses of these companies are called dark stores which are super small, packed with racks and items, and expected to operate non-stop. The pickers are expected to run at all times and with no concern for their safety.</p><p>They work about a timer called Per Picking Item (PPI), which tracks the time elapsed for each order and if it has exceeded the limit, they are expected to log out and leave. </p><p>When it comes to the “full-time” employees, the case is even worse. They work without periodic breaks and bear the brunt of any mistakes.</p><p><strong>Blinkit clarifies</strong></p><p>Blinkit responded to the post saying “At Zomato and Blinkit, we’ve designed our processes to prioritize safety over speed. We never pressurise delivery partners to deliver within a specified time and never will. Delivery partners are not informed of the promised delivery time for an order. Most importantly, we don't penalise delivery partners for delays. Time optimization doesn’t happen on the road, ensuring no lives are put at risk,” a Blinkit spokesperson was quoted as saying by the <em>Mint</em> publication.</p>