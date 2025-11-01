Dinesh Gundu Rao unveils Rani Abbakka's statue at Moodbidri

<p>Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday unveiled a statue of Rani Abbakka, the 16th-century warrior who fought against the Portuguese, in front of Chowtara Aramane at Moodbidri, on Saturday.</p><p>The 6.5-ft statue, dedicated by the Javaner Bedra Foundation, commemorates the 500th birth anniversary of Rani Abbakka. </p><p>Speaking on the occasion, Minister Rao said the government plans to include lessons on Rani Abbakka in the school curriculum.</p><p>“The bravery of Rani Abbakka must be passed on to the younger generation. Installing the statue is a fitting tribute to the great warrior,” he said. </p>.Dharmasthala case: ‘No Ananya did MBBS in KMC in 2003’.<p>Sri Bhattaraka Charukeerthi Panditacharyavarya Mahaswamiji of the Moodbidri Jain Mutt said Rani Abbakka’s courage and patriotism are an inspiration to women. “This statue will inspire the youth to contribute to nation-building,” he said.</p><p>Former minister K Abhaychandra Jain described the statue as a symbol of women’s empowerment.</p><p>Amarkote, President of the Javaner Bedra organisation, submitted a memorandum to the minister demanding the upgradation of the Moodbidri Primary Health Centre, the establishment of a government blood bank, and the setting up of a Rani Abbakka Research Centre.</p><p>Kuldeep M, a member of Chowta’s Palace, KPCC General Secretary Mithun Rai, Moodbidri Block Congress President Praveen Jain, and BJP leader Jagadish Adhikari were also present.</p>