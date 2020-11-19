The Lead: A venture that aims to teach Maths, Science to govt school students

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, Akshay Saxena, the Co-Founder of Avanti Learning to talk about the venture which aims to teach Maths and Science to government school students in Class 9-12.

Ahmed Shariff: Hi this is Ahmed Shariff and welcome to the LEad by DH Radio. Joining me today is Akshay Saxena, the Co-Founder of Avanti Learning to talk about the venture which aims to teach Maths and Science to government school students in Class 9-12

Hi Akshay and welcome to DH Radio.

Akshay Saxena: Hi, Ahmed. Thank you for having me.

Ahmed: It's great to have you on our show. Akshay, my first question to you is: Can you tell us more about Avanti, what it is and how it functions?

Akshay: Sure. Avanti is a 10-year-old non-profit that we started in 2010 as a collective of volunteers mainly focusing on giving students from low-income homes giving the opportunity to study at Indian top colleges; primarily focused on science and maths. The way we tray to achieve this is that we work in two different ways. We have some programs that focus on very very high performing low-income students from the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samita schools. These are magnet schools or sort of elite schools set up by the Indian government in rural districts. For those children, we have run a test-prep programme which helps them prepare for IIT-JEE...

