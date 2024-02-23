The next airplane seats are made from cactus skin and fishing nets

Airline passengers may soon be nestled on seats made from cactus skin and abandoned fishing nets as the aviation industry tries almost anything to turn itself into a sustainable mode of transport.

The economy-class seat from German manufacturer Recaro Aircraft Seating GmbH features recycled foam taken from old mattresses, and armrests containing wood and a cork compound. There’s a mesh pocket on the back made from fish netting.

In an interview at the Singapore Airshow, Recaro Chief Executive Officer Mark Hiller said the seat should be commercially available this year, with first deliveries expected in 2025 at the latest. Some components still need to be certified.