The world’s last wave of oil refining bets is all about India

Smaller expansions are being conducted at the Visakhapatnam and Gujarat refineries, and the Barauni plant at Begusarai city in Bihar state.

Still, Vitol’s Serio says 56 million tons is not an absurd number. “Having said that, I think from our standpoint, when we look at the probability of these projects, we see roughly half of that more likely right now.”

State-run refiners will likely have to shoulder most of the responsibility. Reliance Industries Ltd. — the biggest private oil processor and owner of the giant Jamnagar complex — is seeking to replace gasoline and diesel with clean fuels to take advantage of a transition toward greener energy.

“India has been a laggard in adding new refinery capacity in the past, which requires some catch up if it wants to be more self-sufficient,” said Sushant Gupta, an oil analyst at Wood Mackenzie. The consultant sees the nation’s demand growing 1.3 million barrels a day by 2030.

The Asian nation is not only meeting its own demand requirements, it’s also playing an important role shipping fuels to other regions such as Europe after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted supply, most notably for diesel.

Capacity Boost

The International Energy Agency estimates that India will add 1 million barrels a day of capacity over the six years to 2028, taking processing to 6.2 million barrels a day — a 19 per cent increase to total refining. China is adding more daily volume but the overall capacity boost is 8 per cent. The Middle East is around 9 per cent.

While the percentage gain is big, India’s refining industry is still dwarfed by most other countries including the US and Europe, which are trimming capacity. China’s sector is over three times larger.

India’s planned additions include petrochemical complexes, but most of the capacity will be for transport fuels. The nation’s overall refining capacity was almost 254 million tons as of April 1, 2023, according to government data.