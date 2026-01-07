<p>US' <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=donald%20trump">Donald Trump </a>on Tuesday delivered a speech to the House GOP members at the Trump Kennedy Convention Center in Washington D.C in which he claimed most people who respect him call him "Mr President".</p><p>During the speech, Trump was referring to an example involving French President Emmanuel Macron. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=US">US </a>president claimed that talked to his <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=France">French </a>counterpart about the cost of prescription drugs, alleging that the US was paying '14 times more' than other countries for the same 'fat drug' Ozempic. </p><p>Trump claimed that the US was selling their drugs in Europe at subsidised prices, for which he contacted the French president to increase US drug prices in France, which was resisted at first. </p><p>In a seemingly mocking statement imitating Macron, the Republican said ""No, no, no, we will not do this," adding that "some were very nice, some were rude. But they all said one thing --- no, we won't."</p>.<p>Trump claimed that the denial lasted for only about 3.2 minutes on an average before they said "we would be honoured to quadruple the drug prices". </p><p>Further singling out Macron as an "example", Trump shared how he used tariffs as a threat against world leaders. </p><p>"Emmanuel, if on Monday, you haven't agreed to every single thing that we want, I'm putting a 25 per cent tariff on everything coming out of France, including your wines, your champagnes and everything else," Trump said. </p><p>"Emmanuel said to me, 'Donald, uh, you have a deal. I would increase my prescription drug prices by 200 per cent or whatever. I would love to do it would be such an honour," he claimed, Macron replied to him. </p><p>Further, Trump also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "not very happy" with him because of the 50 per cent tariff imposed on India.</p>.PM Modi 'not that happy with me' because they are paying a lot of tariffs: Donald Trump.<p>“Prime Minister Modi came to see me, ‘Sir, may I see you please’. Yes." "I have a very good relationship with him. He's not that happy with me because you know they're paying a lot of tariffs now because they're not doing the oil, but they are, they've now reduced it very substantially, as you know, from Russia,” Trump said. </p><p>The US has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, including 25 per cent for its purchases of Russian oil.</p>